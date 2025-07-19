AEW star airs frustration after All In 2025: "It's driving me f**king nuts"

A major AEW star has just expressed their frustration following All In: Texas last weekend. They looked back at something particular that took place at the event, and how, until now, this was on their mind.During the pay-per-view, Anthony Bowens was one of the entrants in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match. To his surprise, the last entrant of the contest was his former tag team partner, Max Caster. Caster addressed the crowd on the mic before intentionally walking over Bowens, who was on the floor, at ringside. The two even toppled over one another amidst the match's chaos.The image of Caster's entrance and him walking over Bowens was posted by AEW's official social media accounts. The 5-Tool Player responded to this and was infuriated as he could not escape the photo. He expressed how this was now driving him crazy.See his original post here.&quot;I see this pic every day and it’s driving me f**king nuts,&quot; Bowens wrote.Anthony Bowens is unhappy with his solo run in AEWFollowing the split of The Acclaimed, the two members would go on to have different solo careers. Max Caster began his open challenge, where he would constantly get embarrassed by losing his matches in under five minutes. However, fans have been going along with his antics and have been joining in his chants.Anthony Bowens, on the other hand, was sure that he was the better of the two, and he has proven so, pushing several AEW stars to the limit. However, he has not racked up as many wins as expected, causing an internal struggle within him, which has even caused him to lash out at Billy Gunn.He addressed yet another disappointment at All In, as his frustrations were now boiling over, and his former tag team partner added insult to injury during the pay-per-view.In the end, it seems that Max Caster's path may have done him some good, as he has been getting over and has not fallen into a dark hole. The same can't be said about Anthony Bowens, and he could be the next AEW star to take matters into his own hands.