AEW star airs frustration: “I lose sleep over what we could have done given the opportunity”

An AEW star recently shared one of his biggest regrets on social media. That would be Ortiz.

Proud & Powerful was a former tag team consisting of Mike Santana and Ortiz. The duo, formerly known as the Latin American Xchange (LAX), then debuted in AEW at the All Out 2019 Pay-Per-View. Throughout their stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion, the tag team delivered many top-notch matches.

In 2023, Mike Santana wanted to elevate his character and demanded a singles push along with splitting the team. His request was allegedly denied, seemingly leading to his departure from the company in March 2024.

Recently, Ortiz took to X/Twitter and revealed his biggest regret of not facing Lucha Brothers, also known as Lucha Bros, in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"One of my biggest regrets in wrestling is the AEW audience not seeing LAX vs lucha bros. Man...I lose sleep over what we could have done given the opportunity."

Lucha Bros consists of Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and their manager, Alex Abrahantes. This duo is known for high-flying action.

AEW star Ortiz talked about his struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic

The entire wrestling industry was suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic. One such star who went through a tough time was Ortiz.

During a chat with Isiah Cassidy, the former LAX member revealed he suffered from depression during the pandemic and gained plenty of weight.

"This was the height of the pandemic. I gained weight. I was just sitting [at] home [for] two or three months, and I was just eating ice cream every night. I gained a lot of weight. I blew up super fast, and at that time, I didn't realize I was depressed. I was still doing and socializing, but my habits had me in a rut, and also, mentally, I was feeling sorry for myself."

In October 2023, the former Proud & Powerful members locked horns against each other in a No Disqualification match on Rampage. This bout was won by Mike Santana and was also his last appearance in AEW.