AEW star gone from the company after nearly 5 years - Reports

An AEW star who had creative differences has reportedly departed the promotion. The star being discussed is Mike Santana.

The 33-year-old star has been part of prominent stables like Proud and Powerful, formerly known as LAX, along with Ortiz since 2019. Upon their arrival, the duo was inserted into Chris Jericho-led Inner Circle.

In 2023, problems between Mike and Ortiz started arising due to creative differences. While his former partner wanted to tag with him, Santana insisted otherwise. The duo fought in a no-disqualification match on Rampage in October. This was also the released star's last appearance.

Mike Santana was recently removed from the AEW's official roster page. This started different speculation and rumors about the star leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fightful later confirmed that the former Inner Circle member has departed the company.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Mike Santana in the future. Also, fans are wondering how the company will book Ortiz from here on.

Despite failing to win the tag titles in the promotion, they were always booked as a top team throughout their stint. However, things went downhill once the issues started.

Where do you think Mike Santana will go next? Let us know by clicking the discuss button.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!