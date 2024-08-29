AEW star allegedly fined following All In 2024 

A notable AEW star has seemingly been fined by the promotion after his controversial tweet ahead of All In 2024. The star in question is none other than Stokely Hathaway.

The 33-year-old returned to the ring on last week's Collision and competed at AEW All In Zero Hour where he teamed up with Kris Statlander to face Tomohiro Ishii and Willow Nightingale in a losing effort. However, Stokely Hathaway made a controversial comment about Bryan Danielson, stating that The American Dragon has been quiet ever since he returned to the squared circle.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Stokely Hathaway shared the 31,468 dollar fine All Elite Wrestling handed him for his comments towards Bryan Danielson.

Disco Inferno is not a fan of Bryan Danielson winning the AEW World Title at All In

The American Dragon added the AEW World Championship to his resume after defeating Swerve Strickland in the main event of All In. Bryan Danielson revealed on last night's Dynamite that he plans on being champion for a long time and will retire after he loses the title.

On the K100 podcast, Dico Inferno bashed Bryan Danielson's victory and spoke about how he is working intense matches while being hurt.:

"We all know you're broken down, you don't need to be doing this, but you want to, it's your life... whatever, but dude, that's not a good vibe, if people that are watching, are entertained by your career in professional wrestling, and you're feeding into this smart-mark crowd by doing all these spots where it's acting like you're seriously hurt for real, and the people are wondering, like, yeah... you're broken down, you could really be seriously hurt for real, so as a fan watching your match, I don't want to go through the emotional thing," Disco Inferno said. [From 1:37 to 2:10]

The American Dragon planned on retiring later this year. We will have to wait and see if Bryan Danielson loses the AEW World Championship in the coming months.

