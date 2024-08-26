Wrestling veteran lashes out at Bryan Danielson after his AEW World Title win - "I'm uncomfortable watching that"

The second annual AEW All In pay-per-view closed with the crowning of a new World Champion. Bryan Danielson dethroned Swerve Strickland in a grueling Career vs. Title match that was especially dramatic due to Danielson's health. While the match was praised by many, a wrestling legend is lashing out at Danielson and the company.

The American Dragon's chase of the World Championship was built around his career being on the line amid concerns over his health and future. Sunday's 26-minute main event was a brutal back-and-forth contest with multiple moments that played into Danielson's health, such as an emotional attack in front of his kids, and one planned spot with doctors. The intense bout led to at least some social media criticism, including remarks from The Disco Inferno.

Disco discussed Danielson's AEW run during an episode of Konnan's K100 podcast. The former WCW star said he was a fan of Daniel Bryan in WWE, and he enjoys Danielson's work but has not been a fan of what he's done in AEW. The Brooklyn native said he gets "very uncomfortable" watching Danielson wrestle as he continues with this style after admitting he's hurt:

"We all know you're broken down, you don't need to be doing this, but you want to, it's your life... whatever, but dude, that's not a good vibe, if people that are watching, are entertained by your career in professional wrestling, and you're feeding into this smart-mark crowd by doing all these spots where it's acting like you're seriously hurt for real, and the people are wondering, like, yeah... you're broken down, you could really be seriously hurt for real, so as a fan watching your match, I don't want to go through the emotional thing," Disco Inferno said. [From 1:37 to 2:10]

Disco continued:

"OK... you could be hurt for real but then all of a sudden the referee says continue the match, and that's an angle he does, a spot he does, in every single match he does right now, he acts like he's quivering and he's shaking, and they bring the doctor out. That's not... if your legacy is to go out and in the last matches of your career, that's what you were doing to get a pop... that's not entertaining, at all. I'm uncomfortable watching that, and it's weird because you have this weird faction of people going, 'Oh, this is the best work he's ever done!,'' Disco Inferno said. [From 2:11 to 2:45]

Danielson confirmed that he will be on Wednesday's live Dynamite, and teased that he will have an announcement on his future. He has indicated that his full-time in-ring career is still over, despite Sunday's title win.

Bryan Danielson's new AEW promos; statement to fans

Bryan Danielson once made a big promise to himself and his fans, and that promise was fulfilled at AEW All In. Sunday's main event saw Danielson defeat Swerve Strickland to capture the AEW World Championship in a Career vs. Title match.

Danielson has only issued a brief social media statement following Sunday's pay-per-view. He took to X and wrote "PROMISE FULFILLED" to the world. As seen below, AEW already has Danielson featured in promos for Dynamite.

Danielson will be live on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Champaign, IL. He is expected to defend the title at All Out on September 7 near Chicago.

