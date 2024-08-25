Uncomfortable moment leaves Bryan Danielson's child in tears at AEW All In

Bryan Danielson competed in possibly the biggest match of his career at AEW All In 2024. However, there was a moment during the match that left his daughter in tears.

Bryan Danielson has been having a tremendous career in AEW. He has had some high-profile matches and competed against some of the best wrestlers in the world. However, he has never won a title in the company.

Given that he announced he is nearing the end of his career, Danielson wanted one last title run, and he won the Owen Hart Cup, earning him an AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland at AEW All In. The buildup to the match was very personal as Swerve left no stone unturned to get into Bryan's head.

Danielson even put his career on the line. During the match, Bryan Danielson was busted open, and Swerve took it a step further by stomping his head multiple times in front of his daughter, who was in tears looking at the plight of her father. The uncomfortable moment even got Nikki Garcia (fka WWE's Nikki Bella) to react to it on social media.

"Omgosh Buddy & Birdie! Birdie brought tears to my eyes. I know how much she loooves her Daddy! We need a Birdie run in! N"

Check out her tweet here:

During the match, Bryan even mouthed the words "I'm sorry" to his family at ringside as Swerve hit him with the House Call. However, Danielson used his family as motivation and valiantly fought back to eventually win the title. After the match, he celebrated in the ring with his family and the Blackpool Combat Club.

