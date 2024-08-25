Bryan Danielson addresses his future following shocking World Championship win at AEW All In 2024

The build to AEW All In 2024's main event has been all about Bryan Danielson's career and family. With reports that The American Dragon needed neck surgery and that he's been working on a handshake agreement for weeks, it seemed difficult for fans to imagine that he could win the AEW World Championship and carry on wrestling.

However, that's exactly what happened; Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland and hoisted the title high as the London crowd went berserk at AEW All In. Now, the 43-year-old has addressed his future.

Bryan Danielson attended the All In post-show media scrum and was asked about what comes next. With All Out, Grand Slam, and WrestleDream on the horizon, Danielson admitted that he hadn't yet thought about it:

"Honestly, I haven't thought about my future at all past tonight," Danielson said with a laugh. "So I don't know, I don't know what's gonna happen, but I'll be there in Champaign, Illinois [for Dynamite] on Wednesday, and between now and then, we'll figure it out, and I'm sure I'll have an announcement then."
Check out the post-show media scrum below:

Tonight's victory brought Bryan Danielson his first title in AEW. But with The American Dragon still potentially needing a medical procedure and with WrestleDream coming up in his home state, his future remains uncertain.

