Bryan Danielson becomes AEW World Champion at All In

Bryan Danielson has done it. He overcame the odds to become the AEW World Champion at All In. Fans were at a fever pitch inside Wembley Stadium.

The former WWE star went through hell and finally climbed the top of the AEW pinnacle to become the new champion. His opponent Swerve Strickland took him to the limit, however.

The match started well with both stars going at each other from the get-go. There was a lot of emotion involved as Bryan Danielson’s wife, Brie Bella (Brie Garcia) was ringside along with their two children.

Swerve Strickland did his utmost to get under the skin of his opponent and even went as far as taunting Bryan’s family. The turning point of the match came when Hangman Adam Page came out and caused a distraction and wanted to interfere in the match. However, he was ushered away by the officials.

That gave Bryan Danielson the time to make one final assault and hit Strickland with the Busaiku Knee. He then put Swerve Strickland in the LeBell submission to become the new AEW Champion in front of a raucous Wembley crowd.

He was later joined in the ring by the Blackpool Combat Club and his family to celebrate his monumental achievement.

