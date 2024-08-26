Tony Khan gives major update on wrestling legend who came out of retirement after 12 years at AEW All In 2024

AEW presented its second annual All In pay-per-view from a packed Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday. The big event featured several swerves and surprises, including the shocking return of one veteran star. Tony Khan has just provided an update on the future of the wrestling legend moving forward.

Nigel McGuinness returned to the ring during the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, which was surprisingly won by Christian Cage. Nigel's hometown comeback received a massive reaction from the Wembley crowd as he entered as the third competitor, his first official match since health issues forced him to retire from the ring in December 2011.

During the All In post-show media scrum, Khan was asked if Nigel will continue wrestling, or if he will still do commentary. The All Elite Wrestling President revealed that the former Desmond Wolfe will remain on AEW commentary.

"He will definitely be on commentary, he's going to continue... Nigel is a fantastic host on Collision, and he was a fantastic host early on tonight on this pay-per-view, he was doing a great job calling the show, and he's been an instrumental part of some of these stories. It was shocking to see his favorite wrestler, Christian Cage, put the Spear on him and really steal the moment from him. You know, after all the terrible things he's said about Bryan Danielson and all the praise he's lavished on Christian Cage, I couldn't help but think about that," Tony Khan said. [From 1:56:15 to 1:56:46]

Khan added that the return at Wembley Stadium is something McGuinness really wanted to do. The ROH-AEW owner said he knew that if Nigel was going to make the comeback, it had to be special and meaningful.

The former NXT UK commentator has teased another in-ring appearance since Saturday's return.

Bryan Danielson issues statement after AEW All In

The biggest news coming out of AEW All In was the crowning of new World Champion Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon dethroned Swerve Strickland in the Career vs. Title main event of Sunday's pay-per-view.

Danielson took to X/Twitter after the show with a brief two-word statement.

"PROMISE FULFILLED," Bryan Danielson wrote.

Danielson has at least one upcoming challenger in Christian Cage, who won the Casino Gauntlet on Sunday. It remains to be seen who he will defend against at All Out on Saturday, September 7.

