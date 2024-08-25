Unexpected AEW star wins Casino Gauntlet Match, huge turn teased

AEW held its third Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2024 tonight, and the bout brought several surprises, including the finish. A familiar face to fans at today's big event in Wembley Stadium ended up winning, while a major turn was teased.

The All In pay-per-view opened up with The Patriarchy's Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne losing the AEW World Trios Championship to the team of PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. Cage and Killswitch were later surprise entrants in the Casino Gauntlet Match, which also included the debuting Ricochet, Nigel McGuinness, Jeff Jarrett, Orange Cassidy, Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, Zack Sabre Jr., Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Mark Briscoe.

Captain Charisma came limping to the ring towards the end of the match, selling the brutality of the opener. Ricochet, in his first post-WWE appearance, immediately nailed a dive to take him out, as the action continued. Cage later hit a Spear on McGuinness before Killswitch entered the bout. The crowd erupted as the former Luchasaurus went to attack Cage, but this was just a ruse as he chokeslammed O'Reilly and then placed the veteran on top of him for the pin.

Cage and Killswitch celebrated after the match, and fans were cheering for the win, but the potential turn has been a trending topic on social media ever since. The 50-year-old has now earned a contract for a future shot at the AEW World Championship. He can cash in that title shot at any time.

