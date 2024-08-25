Backstage news on concerning spot during AEW All In main event involving Bryan Danielson - Reports

The second annual AEW All In pay-per-view is in the books, and the big event featured several surprises and memorable moments. There was concern for Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland during their brutal main event, but new details from backstage reveal what was planned.

The American Dragon is the new AEW World Champion. All In 2024 closed with Danielson defeating Strickland in front of a packed Wembley Stadium in London, England. The 26-minute main event was built around concern over the former WWE star's neck and his overall health. Brie Bella and Bryan's children were seen getting emotional at ringside during the match.

After a brutal exchange between champion and challenger, referee Paul Turner called for the ringside medical team to come and check on Danielson. Strickland ended up chasing the medics away before too long. A new report from Fightful Select notes that the spot with the medics was planned, and they were not brought out for any legitimate concern over the BCC member.

Trending

Expand Tweet

After chasing the medics away, Swerve went right back to work on punishing Danielson with a top rope stomp for a two count, then three straight House Call kicks.

The finish included several counters and finishers, plus an appearance by Hangman Page, but Danielson ended up forcing Swerve to submit to the LeBell Lock to become the new AEW World Champion as Wembley Stadium erupted. The Blackpool Combat Club and Bryan's family join him for the post-match celebration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.