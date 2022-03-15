×
Create
Notifications

"One of the best" - Top AEW star sends a message to Rey Mysterio

The Luchador is one of wrestling&#039;s most respected stars.
The Luchador is one of wrestling's most respected stars.
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 15, 2022 01:25 PM IST
News

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently lavished praise on WWE RAW Superstar Rey Mysterio, terming him one of the best of all time.

For those unaware, during his time in WWE, Andrade had a series of spectacular matches against Mysterio. One of those bouts was a fatal four-way clash for the United States Championship at WWE Fastlane 2019, which also featured R-Truth and Samoa Joe.

Andrade recently shared a GIF from the match where Rey Mysterio delivers a stunning Hurricarana on him with the assistance of R-Truth. The former WWE Champion quickly noticed the tweet and sent a message to the AEW star.

In response, the former NXT Champion termed Mysterio as one of the best to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. Take a look at this tweet below:

"One of the best!!!"
One of the best!!! 👊🏼🙏🏽 twitter.com/reymysterio/st…

Andrade and Mysterio had great chemistry in the ring as none of their matches ever disappointed fans. It'll be interesting to see if we ever get to see the two performers competing against each other again, considering they are doing great for themselves in their respective promotions.

Andrade is now the leader of his own stable in AEW

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo solidified his position as the leader of Andrade Family Office after voting out Matt Hardy from the stable. However, this has come with its fair share of drawbacks, as Matt, alongside his brother and debutant Jeff Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin, have emerged as his enemies.

Everything is proceeding exactly as I have foreseen. 💀👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/Nqp5g7t7H6

By the looks of what went down on Dynamite, fans may soon see the Andrade Family Stable going to war with The Hardy Boyz, The Icon, and Allin. It could also set up potential singles matches for the former United States Champion against the likes of Jeff Hardy or possibly even Sting.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you see Andrade and Rey Mysterio wrestling again sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी