"One of the best" - Top AEW star sends a message to Rey Mysterio

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently lavished praise on WWE RAW Superstar Rey Mysterio, terming him one of the best of all time.

For those unaware, during his time in WWE, Andrade had a series of spectacular matches against Mysterio. One of those bouts was a fatal four-way clash for the United States Championship at WWE Fastlane 2019, which also featured R-Truth and Samoa Joe.

Andrade recently shared a GIF from the match where Rey Mysterio delivers a stunning Hurricarana on him with the assistance of R-Truth. The former WWE Champion quickly noticed the tweet and sent a message to the AEW star.

In response, the former NXT Champion termed Mysterio as one of the best to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. Take a look at this tweet below:

"One of the best!!!"

Andrade and Mysterio had great chemistry in the ring as none of their matches ever disappointed fans. It'll be interesting to see if we ever get to see the two performers competing against each other again, considering they are doing great for themselves in their respective promotions.

Andrade is now the leader of his own stable in AEW

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo solidified his position as the leader of Andrade Family Office after voting out Matt Hardy from the stable. However, this has come with its fair share of drawbacks, as Matt, alongside his brother and debutant Jeff Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin, have emerged as his enemies.

By the looks of what went down on Dynamite, fans may soon see the Andrade Family Stable going to war with The Hardy Boyz, The Icon, and Allin. It could also set up potential singles matches for the former United States Champion against the likes of Jeff Hardy or possibly even Sting.

