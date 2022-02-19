"Not a dirty skaterboi" - AEW personality takes a shot at Darby Allin and two other top stars

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has really started to find his footing in the company as co-owner of the Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO). The former NXT and United States Champion, who started off teaming up with Malakai Black and feuding with Cody Rhodes, now finds himself in charge of his own faction and perhaps next in line to challenge for the TNT Championship.

Looking at this progress, Andrade's assistant Jose took to Twitter to praise Idolo.

Jose, The Assistant on Twitter, mocked the likes of Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and even the current World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page.

In his post, Jose claims that Andrade defines what a champion looks like. You put any championship on El Idolo, and he makes it look great. He dresses down the likes of Darby and Sammy by calling them "dirty skaterboi" and a "trendy vlogger," respectively. He also mocked Adam Page by calling him a "goodwill shopping cowboy."

Andrade sets himself up to be next in line for an AEW TNT Championship match

Last week's edition of AEW Dynamite was main evented by two of the company's pillars, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara, as they put it all on the line for the TNT Championship.

Sammy eventually came out on top after beating Darby with the GTH. After this, it was Andrade El Idolo who assaulted Sammy. Andrade would then leave the arena with both the TNT Championships.

This has set up Andrade El Idolo as the next contender for the Spanish God's TNT Championship, but first, he may have to deal with Darby Allin, who he attacked mid-match. This is what enabled Sammy to hit the GTH in the first place.

Can Andrade fend off Darby and Dethrone Guevara to become the new TNT Champion?

