AEW personality sends warning to Sammy Guevara ahead of his match against Andrade El Idolo

Sammy Guevara is set to defend his TNT Championship against Andrade El Idolo next week on AEW Rampage. Ahead of their match on Rampage next week, Andrade's assistant Jose took to Twitter to send Sammy a warning.

Sammy Guevara established himself as an upper-echelon star in AEW when he beat Cody Rhodes in a ladder match on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite to become the Undisputed AEW TNT Champion.

Since then, he has successfully defended his title against Isiah Kassidy and Darby Allin. Now next in line for a shot at his title is the former NXT and United States Champion Andrade El Idolo.

On his Twitter post, Jose The Assistant said that Sammy should be grateful that he will finally be able to meet his idol, the man whose moveset he took. Jose stated that it will be an honor for Guevara to share the squared circle with Andrade and eventually hand him the TNT Championship.

You can check out Jose's tweet below:

JoseTheAssistant @JoseAssistant



The man you took most your in ring moves from and the pose.



I’m sure it will be an honor to such a huge fan of EL IDOLO like yourself to share the ring with him and hand over the TNT title. This Friday on #aewrampage you finally get to meet your IDOL, @AndradeElIdolo The man you took most your in ring moves from and the pose.I’m sure it will be an honor to such a huge fan of EL IDOLO like yourself to share the ring with him and hand over the TNT title. #AEW This Friday on #aewrampage you finally get to meet your IDOL, @AndradeElIdolo The man you took most your in ring moves from and the pose.I’m sure it will be an honor to such a huge fan of EL IDOLO like yourself to share the ring with him and hand over the TNT title. #AEW https://t.co/e1y58uylms

This match is sure to be an absolute belter as fans wonder who will come out on top.

Can Sammy Guevara be the greatest champion in AEW?

During a previous edition of Dynamite, when Chris Jericho asked the entirety of the Inner Circle to join him in the ring, Sammy Guevara had stated that one of his goals was to be the greatest champion in professional wrestling.

Sammy Guevara continues to impress the wrestling world every week by putting on stellar matches. He is heavily rated by many wrestling legends like Chris Jericho and Eric Bischoff, and owner Tony Khan values him immensely as he is said to be a pillar of his company.

He is also one of the very few people who can say that they have beaten Miro. Sammy has built a lot of momentum over the past year, and beating Andrade next week on Rampage will add to his legacy.

Do you think Sammy has what it takes to be the greatest champion in wrestling?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

A former WWE personality remembers CM Punk's other return before his AEW one here

Edited by Debottam Saha