AEW star Anna Jay provides an injury update; Reveals her plans to return to the ring 

AEW star Anna Jay recently updated fans about her shoulder injury that has sidelined her from in-ring action for the better part of this year.

Jay last wrestled on the January 6th, 2021, edition of AEW: Dark, where she defeated Alex Gracia in a squash match. She was supposed to participate in the AEW Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament in February but pulled out after sustaining the aforementioned shoulder injury while training.

Appearing on a special episode of the Oral Sessions podcast hosted by Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, Anna Jay revealed that she was recovering well after undergoing surgery on March 11th.

The AEW star explained that although there was no clear timeframe for her in-ring return, she felt good and that everything was progressing as planned.

“I don’t really know. I know everything is going on track how it should. Of course the doctors don’t really want to say because it could change. I don’t really know. But yeah, everything is going as it should. Obviously I’m hope sooner than later, but then again I’m also not rushing it. I don’t really have a timeframe yet so we’ll see. I had surgery on March 11, so it’s been about three months now. I feel really good. Everything pretty much feels normal now, but obviously it’s not. It’s not wrestling normal I guess.” said Anna Jay (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

Anna Jay is currently in a relationship with fellow AEW star Jungle Boy

Jungle Boy recently revealed that he's dating Anna Jay by sharing a heartwarming picture of the two on Twitter. Soon after, fans and colleagues of the AEW stars sent their best wishes to the couple.

Jungle Boy made their relationship public on the heels of his star-making performance against AEW Champion, Kenny Omega on the June 26th edition of AEW Dynamite. Though he fell short of winning the title, Jungle Boy's stock in the company has been elevated to unforeseen levels.

