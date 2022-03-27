Top female star wants Tony Khan to introduce a new championship in AEW

AEW star Anna Jay of The Dark Order commented that she wants Tony Khan to create another women's title. The women's division has the Women's Championship and TBS Championship so far.

Jay has competed for both women's championships before. First, The Queen Slayer challenged Hikaru Shida for the women's world title on November 25, 2020, episode of Dynamite but was unsuccessful.

She then went up against Jade Cargill for the TBS title on the January 21, 2022, episode of Rampage but came up short once again.

Speaking to Women's Wrestling Talk on FITE TV, Jay shared that it was good to have a secondary women's title. However, she added that it would be cool if the company could add a Women's Tag Team Championship.

"It was cool to get the secondary women’s title. So I think now, if I had to guess, I feel like the next title for the women’s division should be a tag title. So, hopefully that’s the next one. I don’t know when. I think we do need to keep building and keep doing what we’re doing before that happens, but I definitely think that should happen in the near future, at some point," Jay said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

What is Anna Jay up to lately in AEW?

Anna Jay is certainly one of the brightest young stars today. She has been on a string of victories as of late, whether in singles or tag-team action.

She mostly wrestled on Dark and Dark: Elevation recently. Jay and Ruby Soho beat Emi Sakura and The Bunny on March 15, 2022, episode of Dark: Elevation. They won by executing their finishers Queen Slayer and No Future kick.

A few weeks prior, she won a singles match against Marina Tucker on the March 4 edition of Dark by making her tap out.

Last year, Jay and Tay Conti were involved in a highly-intense feud against Penelope Ford and The Bunny. The Queen Slayer returned on September 1, 2021, episode of Dynamite to save Conti from the latter's attack.

The feud ended in a gruesome street fight on December 31 edition of Rampage, which saw TayJay victorious. Jay applied the Queen Slayer on Bunny with a barbed wire.

