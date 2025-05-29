AEW star announced for first singles match after 312 days

A top AEW star is set to compete in their first singles match in more than 10 months this weekend. This is following a major injury that they sustained, which kept them on the shelf for that long period.

Ad

Skye Blue made her return to AEW two weeks ago on Dynamite, competing in a four-way eliminator match for Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Title. This was her first match since July 20, 2024, when she suffered a severe ankle injury during her match with Hikaru Shida.

It was announced just before the end of Dynamite tonight that the 25-year-old will compete in a singles match this weekend on Collision against Mina Shirakawa. This will be her first one-on-one contest since the time she injured her ankle.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shirakawa is coming off a tough loss to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing last weekend, when she challenged for the world championship. These two women are looking to pick up momentum as the company has just begun the road to All In: Texas.

The AEW Women's World Championship scene has now been taken over by Mercedes Moné, who is also the TBS Champion.

It remains to be seen how things will go for the rest of the women's division and what role they'll play during the pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More