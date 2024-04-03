AEW star announced for Hall of Fame induction

A female AEW star has been announced as the latest inductee for the upcoming Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame 2024. The said performer is Mercedes Martinez, who has been a part of the wrestling industry for over two decades now.

Martinez began her career in 2000 and went on to compete for several promotions across the globe over the next many years. The 43-year-old was also a part of WWE from 2020-2021, where she competed in NXT. She officially joined AEW in 2022, where she went on to win the ROH Women's Championship. However, Mercedes Martinez seldom features on TV and is mostly seen only on ROH.

It was recently announced that the veteran performer would be an inductee into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame this year. Going by just how revered a name Martinez is among hardcore fans, the announcement was warmly received.

Mercedes Martinez is not the only AEW star set for Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame induction this year

It's no secret The Briscoes (Jay and Mark) is one of the most respected tag teams in the history of wrestling. Their trilogy with FTR for the coveted ROH Tag Team Championships in 2022 is still etched in the minds of their legion of fans.

However, the untimely passing of Jay Briscoe early last year brought things to a standstill. It led to an outpouring of love and grief from the wrestling world. To honor the legendary tag team's immense contributions to the business, they will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame this year.

AEW star and Jay's brother, Mark Briscoe is expected to be in attendance to receive the honor on April 7th at GCW: Orange Crush. Some other legends like Sabu, Steve Corino, and Kevin Hogan will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

