Current AEW star set for Hall of Fame induction

A wrestler currently signed to AEW is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Briscoes are one of the greatest tag teams in history. They were one of the most well-known and respected tag teams on the independent scene for several years.

Over the years, they have won multiple accolades and championships across promotions. Jay and Mark Briscoe previously held tag team gold in Ring of Honor, GCW, TNA Wrestling, and even New Japan Pro Wrestling. Sadly, their time as a tag team came to an abrupt end last year when Jay Briscoe passed away after a fatal car accident.

This meant that for the first time, Mark Briscoe was all on his own as a single competitor. Since his brother's passing, Mark has competed in AEW sporadically.

The wrestling world will now never forget the Briscoes and their contributions to tag team wrestling, as it was recently announced that they will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame this year.

"The Briscoes are being inducted into the indie wrestling Hall Of Fame! RIP Jay Briscoe"

AEW star Mark Briscoe explained why he called out Triple H and WWE

"Dem Boyz" is a term often used to describe The Briscoes. Hence, Mark Briscoe didn't take too kindly to WWE on Fox, referring to Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins as "Dem Boyz" on social before calling them out.

During a media scrum for ROH Final Battle, Mark Briscoe gave his explanation regarding why he called out WWE for the tweet.

"I saw the tweet that said ‘Dem Boyz’ with another tag team. When I saw it, I thought it was made that very day. It was made two days prior, and I thought it was made by somebody from the other company, or at least had to be approved from [sic] somebody from the other company. I thought, 'Man, on the anniversary of this match that we had, they’re really going to do that? That’s kind of disrespectful. I can’t just keep silent.' There’s only one Dem Boyz," he said. [From 36:35 to 37:40]

It's great to see The Briscoes get their flowers after all their contributions to tag team wrestling.

