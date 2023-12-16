Mark Briscoe finally explains why he called out WWE and Triple H

Mark Briscoe recently explained why he called out WWE and Triple H during the ROH Final Battle Media Scrum, which had a lot of quotes coming out of it.

One of the discussions during the scrum was his retort to the social media post by WWE on FOX, which had Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins referred to as 'Dem Boyz.'

Mark and Jay Briscoe, real-life brothers, wrestled as the tag team Briscoe Brothers in the ROH for more than two decades, and the term 'Dem Boyz' was associated with them for several years. There was some back and forth because of the tweet made by WWE on FOX, and Briscoe came clean when asked about the reasons behind his comments about the post.

"I saw the tweet that said ‘Dem Boyz’ with another tag team. When I saw it, I thought it was made that very day. It was made two days prior and I thought it was made by somebody from the other company, or at least had to be approved from somebody from the other company. I thought, 'Man, on the anniversary of this match that we had, they’re really going to do that? That’s kind of disrespectful. I can’t just keep silent.' There’s only one Dem Boyz," he said. [From 36:35 to 37:40]

See the clip here:

By 'the other company,' Briscoe meant WWE, which has Triple H as the Chief Content Officer.

Mark Briscoe and FTR pay tribute to Joe Briscoe after they defeat Blackpool Combat Club at ROH Final Battle

Mark Briscoe and FTR, comprising Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, were in a tag team match against the Blackpool Club members, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli at the ROH special event, ROH Final Battle.

The match had some extremely violent spots and ended when Mark hit his brother's signature move, the Jay Driller. FTR and Briscoe paid tribute to Jay Briscoe at the end of the match.

Expand Tweet

The inaugural inductee in the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame has had a legendary run in ROH and was a 13-time tag-team champion with his brother Jay, who lost his life in a car accident in January this year.

What do you think? Is the Mark Briscoe-WWE feud bound to take traction? Tell us in the comments section.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.