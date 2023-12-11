AEW star calls out Triple H

An AEW star has called out WWE's Triple H on social media today.

All Elite Wrestling star Mark Briscoe tragically lost his brother, Jay Briscoe, earlier this year due to a car accident. Jay was only 38 years old at the time of death but made an impact in the wrestling industry that will live on forever.

The Briscoe Brothers accomplished a lot as a tag team and defeated FTR in one of their final matches at Final Battle 2022 to capture the ROH Tag Team Championship. Mark and Jay Briscoe were often referred to as "Dem Boyz," and WWE on Fox used the term to refer to another team on SmackDown.

The X/Twitter account WWE on Fox is not affiliated with the promotion itself but made an interesting post during this past Friday's edition of the blue brand. The account referred to Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits as "Dem Boyz," and Mark Briscoe took exception to it.

Briscoe noted that the person running the account probably needs to be fired and tagged Triple H in his post.

"For real?? This s*** is hilarious. @TripleH , whoever runs this twitter should probably be fired for lack of knowledge. Or they need the taste slapped out of their mouth for lack of reverence," he wrote.

Triple H comments on former AEW Champion CM Punk's return to WWE

Triple H claimed that CM Punk was back where he belonged following his shocking return to the company at Survivor Series 2023.

CM Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling after seven years away during the 2nd episode of AEW Rampage in 2021. His time in All Elite Wrestling was a disaster, and Tony Khan terminated his contract on September 2 following a backstage incident with Jack Perry ahead of All Out 2023.

Speaking at the press conference following Survivor Series, Triple H noted that CM Punk was back where he belonged. He added that it will be interesting to see what is next for the controversial star.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs," said Triple H.

AEW is involved in a promotional war with the promotion, but WWE's product is currently the hottest it has been in years. It will be interesting to see how All Elite Wrestling will respond moving forward.

