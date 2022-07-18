Another AEW star announces departure from Tony Khan's promotion; provides huge update on wrestling future 

AEW lost yet another star after AQA recently announced that she would be stepping away from the promotion.

AQA began her wrestling journey at Booker T's promotion, Reality of Wrestling, where she trained under the WWE Hall of Famer. She later made her WWE debut on March 31, 2021, and even went toe-to-toe with Toni Storm. After her release from the company in November 2021, the star joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022.

The 25-year-old star took to social media today to thank All Elite Wrestling and all her fans. According to AQA, wrestling took too much of a toll on both her mental and physical well-being. She further noted that she would take a hiatus from wrestling for the foreseeable future.

News of her potential retirement could likely shock Booker T, as the Hall of Famer once heavily praised the rising star.

AQA's departure from the company means she, unfortunately, joins the likes of Lio Rush and Big Swole, who also left the promotion. However, fans will be hoping for her return to the squared circle at some point.

Several fans shared their support for AQA, while a few blamed her departure on AEW

Despite her brief career, fans seem to have indeed taken to the young star. Twitter users who commented on her post seemed to support the star's shocking decision.

Douglas Olsen @Mavs4169 @AQAOfficial10 takes a lot of courage/smarts to know when it's time to take care of the most important thing. YOU! Whether mental/physical or both. You deserve to take care of yourself. Soon it'll be all worth it, and whether it's wrestling, whatever you chose to do, YOU'LL BE 1000x Better! @AQAOfficial10 takes a lot of courage/smarts to know when it's time to take care of the most important thing. YOU! Whether mental/physical or both. You deserve to take care of yourself. Soon it'll be all worth it, and whether it's wrestling, whatever you chose to do, YOU'LL BE 1000x Better! 🌹

Darren @darrenod24 @AQAOfficial10 @wnyquil23 So sorry to hear this. Hopefully you’re ok an come out of pro wrestling happier. @AQAOfficial10 @wnyquil23 So sorry to hear this. Hopefully you’re ok an come out of pro wrestling happier.

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @AQAOfficial10 Oh man this is hard to hear. I hope for all the best for you, and if you ever decide to come back to the ring you'll have a fan in me! @AQAOfficial10 Oh man this is hard to hear. I hope for all the best for you, and if you ever decide to come back to the ring you'll have a fan in me!

However, a handful of fans harshly criticized All Elite Wrestling. They blamed the promotion and Tony Khan for AQA's decision to leave the industry.

niko @nikochanr3 AQA, yes someone else WWE said wasn't physically able to wrestle, who went to AEW, who despite the same issues just let her try to wrestle. AEW is a bit too lax for my tastes. It's good to be pro wrestler but letting someone compete who maybe shouldn't, is that pro wrestler? AQA, yes someone else WWE said wasn't physically able to wrestle, who went to AEW, who despite the same issues just let her try to wrestle. AEW is a bit too lax for my tastes. It's good to be pro wrestler but letting someone compete who maybe shouldn't, is that pro wrestler?

The 🤖 Counselor @WWFCounselor AQA leaves wrestling. Hasn't been on TV since February when she lost to Jade. Only time on AEW TV. YouTube five times, with the last being in June. It seems that if you aren't ex WWE who was “popular,” an Elite ballet dancer, or a mime, AEW kills your passion. I pray for AQA. AQA leaves wrestling. Hasn't been on TV since February when she lost to Jade. Only time on AEW TV. YouTube five times, with the last being in June. It seems that if you aren't ex WWE who was “popular,” an Elite ballet dancer, or a mime, AEW kills your passion. I pray for AQA. https://t.co/E3vzo66Rdq

AQA has won the hearts of many who watched her perform in AEW. It will be interesting to see what's next for the 25-year-old.

