Another AEW star announces departure from Tony Khan's promotion; provides huge update on wrestling future 

AEW lost yet another star after AQA recently announced that she would be stepping away from the promotion.
AQA began her wrestling journey at Booker T's promotion, Reality of Wrestling, where she trained under the WWE Hall of Famer. She later made her WWE debut on March 31, 2021, and even went toe-to-toe with Toni Storm. After her release from the company in November 2021, the star joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022.
The 25-year-old star took to social media today to thank All Elite Wrestling and all her fans. According to AQA, wrestling took too much of a toll on both her mental and physical well-being. She further noted that she would take a hiatus from wrestling for the foreseeable future.
News of her potential retirement could likely shock Booker T, as the Hall of Famer once heavily praised the rising star.
AQA's departure from the company means she, unfortunately, joins the likes of Lio Rush and Big Swole, who also left the promotion. However, fans will be hoping for her return to the squared circle at some point.
Several fans shared their support for AQA, while a few blamed her departure on AEW
Despite her brief career, fans seem to have indeed taken to the young star. Twitter users who commented on her post seemed to support the star's shocking decision.
However, a handful of fans harshly criticized All Elite Wrestling. They blamed the promotion and Tony Khan for AQA's decision to leave the industry.
AQA has won the hearts of many who watched her perform in AEW. It will be interesting to see what's next for the 25-year-old.
