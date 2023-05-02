AEW star announces departure from Tony Khan's promotion

Leva Bates, known as the Librarian in the early days of AEW, is one of the latest talents to be leaving the company. Bates has been around since April 2019 and has appeared in many of the episodes since the debut of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former Librarian took to Twitter to announce her departure from the company. She mentioned that since she's been with AEW from its early days, she's been present for every milestone and grown along with the company. She also stated that she's now ready to focus on herself and her career.

Check out Leva Bates' tweet below:

Although her persona as "The Librarian" did not take off as well as her counterparts at the time, her character is still well-known among fans of All Elite Wrestling and its Youtube sketch counterpart, Being the Elite.

Leva Bates previously opened up about her role in AEW

On an episode of Thunder Rosa's Taco Vlogs, the former WWE NXT talent broke down her off-screen roles in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She mentioned that she coordinates and helps different departments backstage:

“I am the connector between a lot of different departments, especially if Speedy needs some help, ‘Hey, I need girls for a photoshoot, can you help me out?...Basically, a lot of stuff that Brandi [Rhodes] and I did together, I’m still doing it so, I do a lot of things. I think it’s been really cool. I have a lot of respect for a lot of people who work behind the scene now, because I’m doing it and I also see how hard they work,” Bates said. [H/T Fightful]

Leva Bates' All Elite Wrestling career has been, in a sense, successful. She was one of the first in the women's division to set foot in an AEW ring and ended up with an important role in off-screen production.

