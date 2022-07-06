"I do a lot of things" - AEW star details some of the duties she shared with Brandi Rhodes

AEW star Leva Bates discussed her role in the promotion during a recent episode of Thunder Rosa's Taco Vlogs.

Former WWE NXT star Bates has been with AEW since April 2019. She has been working with the promotion as both an in-ring talent and in several backstage roles. She has featured on All Elite programming just three times in 2022, twice on Dark and once on Dark: Elevation.

During a recent appearance on Thunder Rosa's vlog, the former NXT star broke down her roles behind the scenes in the promotion. She explained that she acts as the go-between for various departments, a role she shared with Brandi Rhodes up until her departure earlier this year.

“I am the connector between a lot of different departments, especially if Speedy needs some help, ‘Hey, I need girls for a photoshoot, can you help me out?...Basically, a lot of stuff that Brandi [Rhodes] and I did together, I’m still doing it so, I do a lot of things. I think it’s been really cool. I have a lot of respect for a lot of people who work behind the scene now, because I’m doing it and I also see how hard they work,” Bates said. [H/T Fightful]

Brandi Rhodes worked as Chief Brand Officer with AEW and, like Leva Bates, made sporadic appearances as an in-ring competitor. She departed the promotion earlier this year along with her husband Cody Rhodes.

What is Brandi Rhodes up to following her AEW departure?

It was earlier reported by Fightful that Rhodes has continued to train in the ring to improve her skills as a professional wrestler. The former WWE announcer has not stepped foot in the ring since her departure from AEW. The report also stated that the departed star remains cordial with her ex-employer.

Brandi Rhodes also serves as a member of the board for KultureCity, which continues to work with All Elite Wrestling to this day. The two entities' business relationship was one she nurtured while being Chief Brand Officer.

While Brandi did not accompany her husband Cody Rhodes to WWE when he returned at WrestleMania 38, it remains to be seen whether she'll return to the company in the near future.

