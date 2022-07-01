Backstage update on Brandi's whereabouts following Cody Rhodes' WWE return

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, but his wife Brandi wasn't by his side on-screen like she was in All Elite Wrestling.

There were reports from Sports Illustrated following The American Nightmare's departure that while Cody was on his way back to WWE, Brandi wasn't part of the deal. Those reports were proven true at WrestleMania 38 when Cody debuted by himself to face Seth "Freakin" Rollins on the grandest stage of them all.

So what's going on with Brandi Rhodes now? Will she be popping up on WWE programming anytime soon?

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Brandi Rhodes continues to train in the ring to improve her skills as a professional wrestler. However, she hasn't had an actual match since January. Sapp described her relationship with the company as "cordial".

Brandi remains an important part of KultureCity, as she is a member of the board. She helped make the connection between KultureCity and All Elite Wrestling while she was the Chief Branding Officer for the company, and it's a relationship that continues to this day.

When will Cody Rhodes return to WWE programming?

Cody Rhodes underwent surgery on his torn pectoral muscle just days after his Hell in a Cell match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. While WWE said Rhodes would be on the shelf for nine months, several past instances indicate that he could return much sooner.

There is some fan speculation online that Cody Rhodes will somehow be involved in the Money in the Bank match this Saturday night, but with his surgery being so recent, such a scenario seems very unlikely to happen.

But if anyone could pull it off, it would probably be The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Where we last left off... Where we last left off... https://t.co/EN5HS8OCgb

While it's unknown if Cody and Brandi Rhodes will ever share the screen on WWE TV, it's clear that Brandi continues to support her husband from the sidelines as she works to improve her skills inside the wrestling ring.

