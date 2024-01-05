AEW star announces final match in a big promotion; history will be made for the first time in 20 years!

A newly signed AEW star has announced his final match date with his previous promotion before signing off. The match will be historic, as it will be happening for the first time after 20 years in the same promotion.

The AEW star in question is none other than Will Ospreay. Ospreay is considered as one of the best wrestlers in the world today and is now bound to officially be a part of Tony Khan's promotion next month. The Aerial Assassin made it official by signing the All Elite contract at the Full Gear 2023 PPV recently.

Meanwhile, Ospreay is still under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling for well over a month. At the New Year's Dash 2024 event, Will announced his final match with NJPW to be at the New Beginning event next month on February 11. It will be a steel cage match between the United Empire and Bullet Club.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, Ospreay will team up with his United Empire stablemates, Jeff Cobb, HENARE, TJP, and Francesco, to take on David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, and Drilla Moloney of the Bullet Club War Dogs faction in a cage match.

Furthermore, it will be the first cage match in 20 years in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and it promises to be an outstanding encounter considering all the talent involved.

The new AEW star failed to become the inaugural IWGP Global Champion

The newly signed AEW star Will OSpreay recently squared off against the former All Elite World Champion, Jon Moxley, and Bullet Club's David Finlay at the recent NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 event in a three-way match to crown the inaugural IWGP Global Champion.

In a breath-taking back-and-forth encounter, David Finlay managed to overcome both Ospreay and Moxley to become the inaugural IWGP Global Champion.

Expand Tweet

Well, Ospreay is bound to join the All Elite roster from next month, and only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for The Aerial Assassin, considering his incredible talent.