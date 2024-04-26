AEW star announces he's the interim owner of Jacksonville Jaguars after Tony Khan is brutally attacked on AEW Dynamite

An AEW star just announced that he is the interim owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars after Tony Khan got brutally attacked on AEW Dynamite.

The Butcher has been one of the initial stars in AEW. He and Blade started their careers off by terrorizing the tag team division. Although they have never held the tag titles, the pair have been one of the most feared tag teams in the division. Butcher has been busy competing as a singles star on Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, but it looks like he may have taken on a new role.

This week on Dynamite, Tony Khan was brutally attacked by The Elite and laid out in the ring. This assault came as a shock to everyone. Following the assault, The Butcher took to social media to announce himself as the interim owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars - an NFL team owned by Tony's father Shahid Khan.

"Now that @TonyKhan is banged up, I’ve changed my name to a more serious name…RANDY JACKSONVILLE and I’m now the interim owner of the Jags. Apparently there’s a draft and I’m not sure I know what to do. So please send me ideas," he wrote.

Serpentico announced that he is taking a "sabbatical" after Tony Khan got attacked on Dynamite

The brutal assault on Tony Khan has the entire AEW locker room shaken up, it seems. This should be no surprise considering he is the President of the company and despite this, was still laid out in the ring.

Following this attack, Serpentico took to social media to announce that he was taking a "sabbatical" due to an unsafe working environment.

"Everyone is getting attacked at work. Gonna just take a sabbatical just in case," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan responds to the brutal attack on him at Dynamite by the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

