AEW star says he's taking a "sabbatical" after Tony Khan gets attacked on Dynamite

An AEW star wants to take a "sabbatical" after Tony Khan got attacked on Dynamite this week.

Serpentico has been a part of the AEW roster for quite some time now. He originally started making frequent appearances on AEW Dark as part of a tag team with Luther. However, after Dark shut down and Luther became Toni Storm's butler, Serpentico's career trajectory changed. After what transpired recently on Dynamite, he has been feeling unsafe at work.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry asked Tony Khan to reinstate him and shake his hand, which the AEW boss did. However, Perry sucker punched him in the stomach. The rest of The Elite came out to the ring. While it looked like they might help Khan out, they also joined in the attack and laid him out in the ring. This wasn't the only assault that took place on the show as Katsuyori Shibata was attacked by Shane Taylor Promotions backstage.

Following these assaults, Serpentico took to social media to say he was taking a "sabbatical" given the unsafe work conditions.

Check out his tweet here:

"Everyone is getting attacked at work Gonna just take a sabbatical just in case."

Expand Tweet

Konnan claimed that AEW booked Tony Khan in the angle to get him over

Ever since AEW's inception, Tony has been wearing multiple hats in the company. While he may be popular backstage with his talent, the AEW boss has often been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan believes that AEW is trying to put Tony Khan over by booking him in this angle with The Elite.

"It's too many people at the same time saying the same thing for it to be a coincidence. So, either the office said, 'Hey, kinda put Tony over in the company' or, they did it themselves because he's getting thrashed and you know what, I hate to say this but I'm not hating, I'm stating rightfully so."

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan retaliates after being attacked by The Elite on Dynamite.