AEW could be forcing its talent to praise Tony Khan publicly, claims WCW veteran

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan and The Elite seemingly kicked off an interesting storyline that could make Khan an onscreen personality in the promotion.

The Scapegoat Jack Perry made his first appearance on Dynamite after being absent since the All-In incident. Perry called out Tony Khan and asked him to reinstate him to AEW. Khan went on to shake Perry's hand and welcomed him back to the company however, Jack Perry would go on to attack Tony Khan which surprised many.

The Elite came out to the ring and seemingly confronted Perry for his actions but quickly turned their sights to Tony Khan and took him out with the TK Driver.

Speaking on the Keepin'it 100 podcast, Konnan stated that All Elite Wrestling booked Tony Khan in the angle to put him over:

"It's too many people at the same time saying the same thing for it to be a coincidence. So, either the office said, 'Hey, kinda put Tony over in the company' or, they did it themselves because he's getting thrashed and you know what, I hate to say this but I'm not hating, I'm stating rightfully so." [1:13 - 1:30]

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently addressed his relationship with Eric Bischoff

All-Elite CEO Tony Khan has had some heated exchanges with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff on Twitter/X. The former RAW GM openly takes major jabs at the Jacksonville-based promotion on his podcast which results in Khan firing back.

Speaking in an interview with The K&C Masterpiece podcast, Tony Khan addressed Eric Bischoff's shots on AEW:

"There haven't been that many wrestling companies that have risen to international prominence. There aren't that many wrestling companies in modern history that have sold tens of thousands of tickets and hundreds of thousands pay-per-views. In that sense, Eric and I do have something in common. I do respect his accomplishments. He just has a show, a podcast, that is largely devoted to taking shots at us and a lot of it isn't rational or logical or truthful. I don't think those things seem to matter to him anymore," said Khan.

Tony Khan may be preparing to become an on-screen figure in the Jacksonville-based promotion after the shocking events on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see what happens next week on Dynamite.