AEW star reveals what he told Shahid Khan in the ring after his son got attacked on Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan being attacked on Dynamite has captured headlines worldwide, with many pro wrestling personalities reacting to it. One such individual is All Elite Wrestling star and one-half of The Infantry, Carlie Bravo.

Jack Perry appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite after returning to the company at Dynasty 2024. He had a chat with Tony Khan about his future with the promotion inside the ring before shockingly attacking the latter. The Young Bucks later joined Perry in the ring and took out Khan with a devastating TK Driver.

Following the visceral attack, several AEW wrestlers and backstage personalities came into the ring to check on Tony Khan, including the latter's father, Shahid Khan. Cameras captured Shahid having a chat with Carlie Bravo inside the squared circle. On Twitter, Bravo revealed what he said to the 73-year-old during their conversation.

"I was telling Mr. Khan that I know people in the hood that can fix this Elite problem we seem to have now. I slipped him my math. We tied in now. [salute emoji]," the post read.

Expand Tweet

Bravo is a part of The Infantry alongside Shawn Dean. They have been performing in AEW since 2021, and have faced prominent tandems like The Acclaimed, The Varsity Blonds, The Butcher and the Blade, and others. Their last match was on Collision, the quarterfinal of the 2024 World Tag Team Title Tournament, where they lost to FTR.

Jack Perry was suspended from AEW after his real-life backstage skirmish with CM Punk at All in 2023. Meanwhile, Punk was fired from the company last September.

Is AEW planning to introduce an on-screen authority figure?

Over the years, authority figures have played pivotal roles in pro wrestling storylines. While Eric Bischoff entertained audiences with his remarkable character work in WCW, Vince McMahon became the ultimate villain, taking on WWE's top babyfaces during the Attitude Era.

Last year, Tony Khan was asked if he planned to play an authority figure on AEW TV. On the Jon Chuckery Show, Khan said his role in the company's programming was limited to making special announcements, as he didn't want to take the spotlight away from the performers.

"First of all, I really don't want to do that. I don't want to attract or take away any time from the great wrestlers in AEW. So I really try to limit the on-screen appearances I make, when I do come out, it's generally easier to make a very special announcement or specific instructions. I believe that's served us very well, and that's the role I would like to keep; more of being a device on the show than actually taking up a lot of time."

This week's Dynamite marked the first time Khan was involved in an AEW storyline. In a post-show angle, Shahid Khan seemed concerned about his son's safety and well-being. It will likely lead to Khan engaging in a feud with The Young Bucks and Jack Perry.