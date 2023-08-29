CM Punk and Jack Perry suspended by AEW, will miss All Out - Reports

There has been a significant update regarding the CM Punk and Jack Perry situation, as a new report has suggested that All Elite Wrestling has suspended the two stars.

Punk and Jack Perry reportedly had a physical altercation backstage at AEW All In 2023 over comments Perry had made during his Zero-Hour match with Hook. He called out the "Real" AEW World Champion during the bout.

Both men were asked to leave Wembley Stadium, with rumors circulating online that the two had been suspended following an internal investigation. However, nothing was confirmed until very recently.

Fightful Select has suggested that the reports made by Bryan Alvarez and Sports Illustrated are accurate. AEW has allegedly suspended CM Punk and Jack Perry for an undisclosed amount of time.

This could immediately impact the upcoming All Out pay-per-view card on September 3, 2023, as the report added that Punk was supposed to perform on the show.

CM Punk was seemingly involved in another situation during the AEW All In weekend

Not only did Punk get into a physical altercation with Jack Perry, but he also had issues reaching his hotel in London, England, before the August 27 show.

According to reports, CM Punk was not greeted by anyone from All Elite Wrestling at Heathrow Airport. He allegedly had to make his own way around the English capital to get to his hotel. While some believed it was a made-up story, a fan actually managed to get a picture with Punk while the latter was traveling via train.

AEW travel coordinator Rosario Grillo has since come under fire from people on social media. Some have suggested that the decision to have Punk make his own way through London might not have been an accident due to Grillo's relationship with The Young Bucks.

