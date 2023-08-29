CM Punk and Jack Perry to potentially miss All Out

AEW All In was a historical event with more than 80,000 fans in Wembley Stadium witnessed some of the best matches that the company has ever put together. However, another controversial incident involving CM Punk has stolen some of the thunder of what should have been All Elite Wrestling's crowning achievement, and the fallout could affect the company's next show.

At AEW All In Zero Hour, Jack Perry made a controversial reference to his prior beef with CM Punk directly to the camera during his match against HOOK. The off-script moment reportedly resulted in an altercation backstage just before Punk's match against Samoa Joe. It's currently unclear who started the fight, but the consequences could be huge for next week's All Out, as there's a chance neither man will make the show.

In the heat of the moment, CM Punk allegedly threatened to quit the company but ultimately left the stadium to avoid causing further drama. However, according to the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, there is a belief within AEW that both Punk and Perry are currently suspended pending an investigation. If this is true, they could miss the pay-per-view in Chicago on September 3rd.

Expand Tweet

What's more, AEW's next three shows – this week's Dynamite, Collision, and All Out – are all set to take place in Chicago, which may not be great news for fans of The Second City Saint in his hometown.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE