Frustration growing among AEW talent over the latest CM Punk incident - Reports

CM Punk is center stage in yet another round of backstage drama after his altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In. This one, however, might be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

According to several reports, Punk and Perry had a scuffle by the curtain shortly before The Second City Saint's match against Samoa Joe at the event. The conflict stems from an ongoing issue between the two over Perry's insistence on using real glass for one of his spots at AEW Collision. Punk allegedly took issue after the 26-year-old referenced the incident to the camera during his match at All In.

Amid swirling controversy and reports that Punk threatened to quit in the heat of the moment, PWTorch has reported that several within the Jacksonville-based promotion are "frustrated" that the attention from AEW's historic All In event at Wembley Stadium has been diverted to yet another incident involving CM Punk. The report mentions that this includes talent as well as "people in other roles."

After reports emerged that Jack Perry was the one to initiate the altercation, fellow AEW star Miro spoke up on Twitter/X, stating that this version of events was not true. For now, it remains to be seen what the fallout from this particular incident will be, but it seems that the backstage drama among AEW's talent regarding CM Punk may be coming to a head.

