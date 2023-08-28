Miro reveals truth about ongoing rumors alleging CM Punk "choked" Jack Perry backstage at All In

CM Punk successfully defended his "Real" World Championship at All-In against Samoa Joe. Prior to his match, Punk reportedly had a physical altercation with another top AEW star, Jack Perry. However, Miro shared his own perspective on the veracity of the report.

Punk and Perry have reportedly had heated backstage interactions before on Collision over a glass-breaking spot that Jack Perry wanted to do. However, Punk supposedly used his backstage power to make sure that the spot didn't take place on Collision.

During Punk's match against Samoa Joe at All-In, reports started to emerge that CM Punk had a physical altercation with Jack Perry before making his entrance. Punk reportedly pushed Perry after he got in his face and bumped him.

However, these reports seem to be false as Miro took to Twitter to claim that the news is fake and untrue.

"That’s fake and untrue," tweeted Miro.

We will have to wait and see if one of the two stars breaks silence and reveals what truly went down between them.