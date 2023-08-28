Former WWE Champion seemingly bids goodbye to AEW fans after his match at All In

A former WWE Champion and top AEW star looks to have said goodbye to the fans after his incredible match at All In.

The star in question is CM Punk, who successfully defended his "Real" World Championship against Samoa Joe at All In.

CM Punk is one of the most controversial figures in the pro wrestling world, and according to recent reports that emerged after his match, Punk already has another controversy surrounding him as the Second City Saint reportedly had a physical confrontation against Jack Perry before his match against Samoa Joe.

After defeating Samoa Joe with the infamous Pepsi Plunge, CM Punk looked at the crowd and seemingly murmured "goodbye" two times before leaving the arena.

Expand Tweet

This has led to many fans speculating that Punk's AEW run may be coming to an end, which will not be very surprising looking at the backstage fights and enemies that Punk has made throughout his career in All Elite Wrestling.