AEW star announces his return after 4-year hiatus

AEW has a plethora of stars who perform on their programs regularly. Many of them have been signed for a long time, including the 32-year-old American professional wrestler, Preston Vance.

Preston Vance is a member of La Faccion Ingobernable. Furthermore, he was trained by Monster Factory and is an exceptional in-ring performer. Vance has not wrestled in the independent circuit since joining the Jacksonville-based company in 2020.

However, Preston recently released a statement on his X (Twitter) account in which he revealed that he was open to taking independent bookings after a four-year gap. The 32-year-old revealed his desire to represent Tony Khan's promotion against ''the best the world has to offer.''

"Looking to do independent promotions around the world. Ever since getting signed four years ago, I have taken a hiatus from indy [sic] bookings. I am now taking indy [sic] bookings. I want to represent AEW while facing the best the world has to offer," he wrote.

AEW star Preston Vance comments on the departed Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee (FKA Luke Harper in WWE) was one of the Jacksonville-based promotion's most beloved wrestlers. Unfortunately, he died in December 2020. The former Wyatt Family member was a huge influence on his peers, and Vance was one of them.

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old spoke about Lee and called the latter a "very special human." Vance also revealed that the erstwhile Luke Harper believed in him ''when no one else did.''

"He was a very special, not just wrestler, but very special human, especially to me. I don’t think I’d be in AEW without him. He believed in me when no one else did, and he didn’t have to. I just want him to be proud. All I ever wanted him was just to be proud of me, and I hope he is," he said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Meanwhile, Preston Vance's last in-ring appearance came on the August 10, 2024, episode of Collision. The 32-year-old locked horns with Rush in a singles match in a losing cause.

