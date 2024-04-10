Former World Champion teases blockbuster return after 3 months on AEW Dynamite

An AEW star has teased a return to Dynamite after over three months of hiatus. The star being discussed is La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush.

Rush made a name for himself in a very short period by showcasing his unique moveset. He signed with the company in May 2022 and made his debut at that year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, then signed a contract extension in mid-2023.

He has worked for major promotions like Ring of Honor and CMLL in the past and is a two-time ROH World Champion.

The 35-year-old star is currently part of a faction named LFI (La Faccion Ingobernable), which also consists of Dralistico and Preston Vance. Jose the Assistant, their former manager, was also a member of the stable. However, he was released with several other stars earlier in April.

Recently, the La Faccion Ingobernable member took to Twitter and teased his return at Wednesday Night Dynamite.

"#AEWDymamite #AEW #LFI," he shared.

Rush has been absent from the Jacksonville-based company since December. He was last seen at the Worlds End pay-per-view, where he teamed up with Brody King, Jay Lethal, and Jay White in a losing effort against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe, and Daniel Garcia.

Jose the Assistant reveals why Rush re-signed with AEW

After the 35-year-old star signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion once again in July 2023, his manager, Jose the Assistant, revealed why he'd decided to stay with the promotion.

"RUSH re-signed because of how much concern Tony showed for Rush's wife and newborn. Family is important to Rush, seeing how much Tony cared is what solidified the deal. There were other offers, but NEVER any consideration to go. Tony cares about his people," he wrote.

It remains to be seen what Rush has in store for the fans. It will be interesting to see how things work out for the faction now that their manager is gone.

