After Andrade, his former manager confirms AEW departure 

Andrade's former manager has been released from AEW after his departure. The star being discussed is Jose The Assistant.

Andrade is a former AEW star who worked for the promotion for over two years, from 2021 to 2023. He wrestled his final match at the Worlds End pay-per-view in December. He returned to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble.

During Andrade's initial time at AEW, Jose The Assistant managed him. Later, the 34-year-old star aligned himself with Vicky Guerrero. Meanwhile, Jose joined forces with Rush, Dralistico, Prestonce Vance, and El Toro Blanco to form La Faccion Ingobernable. Jose has been with the promotion since 2021.

As reported by Fightful, the manager was released by the promotion earlier today. Following the report, Jose confirmed his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion. He recently took to Twitter and posted Cody Rhodes' infamous line "What do you wanna talk about?" with a sandclock emoji.

Fans wonder if he is teasing something big or joining WWE, as he is a free agent now.

It will be interesting to see if Jose joins forces with El Idolo in the future. The former United States Champion could benefit from having a manager by his side.

