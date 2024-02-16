AEW star announces he's been sober for a year; Dax Harwood reacts

Dax Harwood reacted to an AEW star's announcement that he has been sober for a year.

Mike Santana has been known as one of the top tag team wrestlers in the world for quite some time now. His tag team with Ortiz became popular due to their time in promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and AEW, although they have not teamed in some time.

In the meantime, Santana still has some good news to share with his fans. The AEW star took to social media to say that he has been sober for a year now. He penned a beautiful message for his fans describing the day that he hit rock bottom and how he recovered by going to rehab:

"And I can tell you here and now, that it was truly the greatest/ hardest decision I've ever made in my life. I learned more about myself in those 30 days than in my lifetime. I learned to finally let go of the pain and trauma I carried around for so long. It taught me to genuinely love myself. To live and not just exist. Along with so many other great things. I also say that my injury was God's greatest gift to me. Because that time is what gave me and made me who I am today. I can go on and on about my sobriety journey because it's been exactly that. And maybe one day I'II open up more about it."

He continued:

"But I just want to take the time to appreciate this accomplishment. I actually struggled a bit with sharing this with the world, as it was something I dealt with in private and away from everyone. But if I can help give strength and hope to someone else with my story and journey, then so be it. We're taught that what helps us is giving away the gift that was so freely given to us. So that's what I'II do whenever I can."

Check out his tweet here:

Dax Harwood reacted to Santana's wonderful announcement

Santana's inspiring and amazing journey has earned him a lot of admiration among his peers and fans. Several fans and AEW stars have since congratulated him on this achievement.

Even Dax Harwood reacted to the tweet and sent a heartfelt message to Santana on his incredible feat:

"All the respect and love in the world from me to you," tweeted Dax Harwood

Check out Dax Harwood's tweet here:

Santana last competed on AEW television in a no-disqualification match against Ortiz on the 25th October 2023 episode of AEW Rampage.

