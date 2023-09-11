AEW star Anthony Bowens calls WWE out for unfair treatment of his icon

AEW star Anthony Bowens has been setting records in the promotion since his debut and still has huge aspirations ahead. Recently, he yet again praised former WWE Superstar Darren Young for his strides in the company, but criticized the promotion for poorly handling him.

The Acclaimed quickly became AEW's most "over" tag team which ultimately led to a tag team championship run. Currently, the duo is yet again holding gold as two-thirds of the Trios Champions alongside Billy Gunn.

During his recent interview on Out, Anthony Bowens praised Darren Young for coming out during his WWE run but noted how he personally stayed in the closet over fear that he'd also become mishandled.

"I wasn’t sure how it would affect my career because unfortunately, they didn’t do much with Darren afterwards. From a company perspective, I think Darren did a great job, but from a company’s perspective with WWE, it wasn’t the most motivating for me to see how they treated him." (H/T: Out).

However, in closing Bowens praised his fans and noted how often he receives warm messages of support. All Elite Wrestling has already commemorated The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn's Trios Championship reign and unveiled brand-new titles that were specifically made for the three stars.

Anthony Bowens wants to be the first gay AEW World Champion

The Acclaimed has already surprised many of their detractors by organically getting on the sides of fans and eventually capturing gold on two occasions. However, Bowens' aspirations don't simply end in multi-person matches.

According to the star in the same interview, he plans to someday add the promotion's world championship to his record.

“I would love to become AEW’s first gay World Champion. I got the Tag Team titles checked off the list, but there hasn’t been a gay World Champion. I would also like to be a Grand Slam champion, too.” (H/T: Out).

Only time will tell whether or not this will come to fruition, but Anthony Bowens seems to be making all the right friends in the promotion. Bowens would likely have to establish himself as a singles star to work his way up into the singles main event scene.

