AEW Star emotionally reacts after being betrayed by WWE legend Billy Gunn

Anthony Bowens has reacted to the shocking betrayal by Billy Gunn on AEW Dynamite.

The Acclaimed and the Gunn Club forged an alliance some time ago and have since appeared on AEW programming as a unit. Bowens and Billy Gunn shared their own unique bond as the WWE legend wheeled the injured star down the ramp every week.

However, the group imploded this week as Austin and Colten Gunn attacked their allies. When it appeared as though Billy Gunn backed the Acclaimed, the former New Age Outlaw turned on the pair and affirmed his position with his sons.

Anthony Bowens has since taken to Twitter to offer his emotional reaction, saying he was heartbroken and promising that the Gunn Club will pay. Check out the Tweet here.

Billy, Austin and Colten Gunn's betrayal of the Acclaimed appears to have turned the latter team face, and more than likely initiated a feud between the two entities.

The two tag teams might have imploded sooner had it not been for Billy Gunn, as he stopped his sons from getting into a fight with Bowens and Caster following their loss to Danhausen and FTR.

Fans showed their support for the AEW Star after the shocking betrayal

While it remains to be seen whether Bowens and Caster will be presented on-screen as babyfaces, the fans are undoubtedly behind the Acclaimed.

Some, like the fan below, have tipped the pair to go to the top of AEW's tag division as babyfaces. They may be able to do just that once the Gunn Club have been dispatched.

TheDudeAbides @rousebm @Bowens_Official @AEW Can't wait for The Acclaimed's baby face rise to the top of the tag division. @Bowens_Official @AEW Can't wait for The Acclaimed's baby face rise to the top of the tag division.

Others have made their hopes for the Acclaimed to avenge the betrayal clear. The Gunn Club have also been condemned for their heinous actions.

Perhaps there is a silver lining, as one fan pointed out that Bowens still has a friend in another WWE legend, Chris Jericho. Perhaps the Acclaimed could enlist the Jericho Appreciation Society for their upcoming war with the Gunn Club.

