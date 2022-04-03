AEW star reacts to Sheamus' match getting cut from WrestleMania Saturday

AEW star Anthony Bowens (one-half of the tag team The Acclaimed) took to Twitter to react to Sheamus' situation on Night 1 of this year's WrestleMania. Bowens turned The Celtic Warrior's misfortune into The Acclaimed's favor.

Sheamus was to be in action on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match. The former World Heavyweight Champion was to team up with Ridge Holland to take on The New Day (Kofi Kingston & King Woods).

Sheamus took to Twitter to post a scissor emoji indicating their bout got cut from tonight's lineup of matches.

Anthony Bowens turned The Celtic Warrior's tweet into praise, saying Sheamus loves The Acclaimed because he posted a scissor emoji. The Acclaimed do a scissor handshake during their entrance.

Sheamus has faced AEW stars in the past

Sheamus has had his run-ins with several prominent figures in AEW. Sheamus had the infamous 18-second victory over Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson to win his first-ever World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 28.

Sheamus was also in a rivalry with current AEW announcer Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) over the World title. Sheamus has had multiple matches with CM Punk and the first-ever AEW World Champion in Chris Jericho.

The Celtic Warrior has had a long and successful WWE career, where he has achieved everything he possibly can. He'll hope to add yet another WrestleMania moment to his career, provided his match doesn't get cut again.

