"They can't stop talking about us" - AEW star Anthony Bowens talks about the rising popularity of The Acclaimed

AEW star Anthony Bowens discussed some stories about how people were starting to like him and Max Caster in The Acclaimed.

The duo first teamed together on the October 27, 2020, edition of AEW Dark and were signed to a contract in November. Since then, they've been rapping in their opening segments and matches, often insulting the venue of the show or their opponents in the ring. Interestingly, this has led to a rise in the group's popularity despite being heel.

In his appearance on Phil Strum's Under the Ring podcast, Bowens said that having the crowd engage with them wasn't easy. He added that they had to work themselves out to be noticed since people hated them at first.

"With us, like I said, we didn’t team together so we had to figure out all that stuff in front of a live audience every single week and people hated us. That’s what ‘everyone loves The Acclaimed’ came from was, you know, I try not to look at social media feedback because Twitter, like people like to say is not a real place. But I couldn’t help it because it was so overwhelmingly negative when we first signed, like, ‘Who are these people?’ Blah, blah, blah and I would see these things and my first thought was what would a delusional heel in this sense think?" Bowens said.

Bowens then stated that the fans couldn't get out of their minds. He claimed that he would continue to say that fans loved The Acclaimed because it came true.

"And I go, oh, deep down, everyone loves The Acclaimed. They can’t stop talking about us so they love us somehow so I would obnoxiously just keep saying it over and over and over again and it stuck and now it’s the truth." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Bowens is currently sidelined with a knee injury for a while now. While still recovering, he usually accompanies Caster in his singles matches.

Acclaimed member Max Caster was in action on AEW Dark

As usual, Anthony Bowens accompanied Max Caster on the latter's recent appearance on AEW Dark. The Platinum teamed up with Andrade Family Office's Angelico, The Blade, and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen). They squared off against Frankie Kazarian, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff), and Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin).

During the match, Caster suffered a shotgun dropkick from Dante, but Quen tried to capitalize with a roll-up for a near fall.

In the end, Quen was on the receiving end of a Brainbuster, Twist of Fate, and Swanton Bomb.

The Acclaimed is gaining some positive reactions from AEW fans due to their rapping skills. It will be interesting to see where it will lead them, especially when Bowens returns from his injury.

What are your thoughts on the rising popularity of The Acclaimed? Sound off in the comments below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy