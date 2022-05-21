AEW star Anthony Bowens suffers knee injury, shares photo after procedure

AEW star Anthony Bowens was temporarily sidelined due to injury.

While the Acclaimed have been on Tony Khan's promotion for a while now, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have recently teamed up with the Gunn Club. Since then, they have fought in an 8-man tag team match against Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal.

Before this collaboration can develop further, Bowens has already suffered a knee injury. The Acclaimed member shared a photo of himself on Twitter after the procedure. He also vaguely disclosed the reason for the injury.

"Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage," Bowens wrote on Twitter.

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage https://t.co/QtSga0eFeC

As of now, there is no confirmation on Anthony Bowens' return to the active scene. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when the Gunn Club and the Acclaimed will team up at full strength again.

Anthony Bowens recently discussed his rise to popularity in AEW

The Acclaimed had a tough time connecting with fans initially, but that has changed now, according to Bowens.

The 31-year old star teamed up with Max Caster for the first time on October 27, 2020, edition of AEW Dark and their contracts with the Promotion were signed the following month. Since then, the two stars have come a long way and rose significantly in popularity with the fans, possibly owing to their unique style of rapping into the arena. Although the two stars exhibit traits of being heels, they have been able to win over their audience quite successfully.

On Phil Strum's Under the Ring podcast, Bowens discussed how he turned the social media negativity around in his team's favor, after the latter's initial dislike.

And I go, oh, deep down, everyone loves The Acclaimed. They can’t stop talking about us so they love us somehow so I would obnoxiously just keep saying it over and over and over again and it stuck and now it’s the truth." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Acclaimed's alliance with the Gunn Club has also been seen as a good move recently. The future of the two teams seems ripe with fresh storylines to be explored.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Neda Ali