Cody Rhodes' former AEW rival makes surprise debut for top promotion

Cody Rhodes' AEW Double or Nothing 2021 opponent Anthony Ogogo recently made a splash at Progress Wrestling's latest event, where he debuted and wrestled his first match for the promotion.

Since losing to Cody, Ogogo has struggled to find his footing in All Elite Wrestling. A few days after competing at the pay-per-view, the AEW star took time off to undergo eye surgery. Anthony Ogogo returned to the company only last month and has since performed exclusively on AEW: Dark and Dark: Elevation.

However, his unadvertised appearance at Progress Wrestling's Chapter 127 has got fans to sit up and take notice. The British star received a thunderous response from the crowd at Electric Ballroom, London. He wrestled and defeated Hari Singh in a short six-minute match at the event.

It's also worth noting that Progress Wrestling Chapter 127 will soon be available on the WWE Network. It would mark Anthony Ogogo's first-ever appearance on the global juggernaut's streaming service.

It'll be interesting to see when the AEW star next appears for Progress Wrestling, as his debut has been a tremendous success. Working with the promotion's talent pool could also help Ogogo improve his in-ring chops, which could help him slowly rise the ranks in All Elite Wrestling.

Cody Rhodes wasn't a fan of his feud with Anthony Ogogo in AEW

Fans weren't the only ones who didn't enjoy Cody's feud with Anthony Ogogo. A few weeks back, the reigning TNT Champion confessed that he wasn't a fan of storyline, terming it "tone-deaf."

Cody Rhodes added that they had the best intentions while developing the story, but it failed to strike a chord with fans.

"One of the worst segments in AEW history...I can, on record, go ahead and say I regret that and almost everything about the Anthony Ogogo angle. I thought the content was good. I thought the intentions were good. However, a white guy talking about race relations who has an American Flag tattoo on his neck, I can see why people would use the term tone-deaf when it came to that," said Cody Rhodes.

Despite the underwhelming feud, Anthony Ogogo's efforts at Double or Nothing 2021 were appreciated by fans. Despite having little experience in wrestling, The Factory member put forth a respectable performance.

