AEW star Anthony Ogogo sends a message to his opponent at Double or Nothing

We are just two weeks away from AEW Double or Nothing.The card for the show seems pretty stacked so far. Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo are currently embroiled in a personal rivalry which will culminate at the pay-per-view.

During last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech, claiming to be a proud American. At the same time, he took a shot at 'The Factory' member Anthony Ogogo for disrespecting the United States by saying that the country is divided. Cody Rhodes then announced that he will face Anthony Ogogo at AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

Just today, Anthony Ogogo has sent a message to his opponent Cody Rhodes via Twitter. He stated that he had nine operations and two injections on his eyes and his left eye is 78% blind. He added that his doctors advised him not to fight again. But he never doubted his abilities and is ready to fight.

"9 operations and two injections on my eyes. 78% blind in my left eye. They said I’d never fight again.Don’t ever doubt me. Two weeks", said Anthony Ogogo

9 operations and two injections on my eyes. 78% blind in my left eye. They said I’d never fight again.

Don’t ever doubt me.

Two weeks 🙌🏽.#DoubleOrNothing #TheGuvnor 👊🏽#TheGreatBriton 🇬🇧. pic.twitter.com/UKmEcxcryH — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) May 16, 2021

AEW star Anthony Ogogo is a former Olympics winner

Waiting to go into the press conference, in New York, ahead of my US pro debut 🥊 @GoldenBoyBoxing.

It’s been a wild 8 years since, it’s about to get a lot wilder. pic.twitter.com/SyIEXP6Wmr — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) May 16, 2021

Before coming to AEW, Anthony Ogogo had an Amateur boxing career. He even won a bronze medal in the middleweight division at the 2012 Olympics. On top of that, Ogogo had an 11-1 boxing record before retiring due to blindness in his left eye.

Anthony Ogogo has faced larger setbacks in his life. However, he was determined to make the most use of his legit boxing tools. In 2019, Anthony Ogogo signed with AEW to extend his career at least as a pro wrestler.

Anthony Ogogo has wrestled in only one match in AEW so far. His outing against Cole Karter proved that he got what it takes to be a pro wrestler. Due to the blindness in his eyes, AEW has kept him away from the ring. Even Anthony Ogogo is aware of the risks involved in this business and is one major blow away from calling it quits on his career.

Anthony Ogogo is, however, determined to grab the opportunity at Double or Nothing when he faces 'The American Dream' Cody Rhodes.

