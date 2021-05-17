AEW Rumor Roundup - Star's career in jeopardy due to blindness, Chris Jericho injured, Former WWE Champion told to join, Brock Lesnar's status - 17th May 2021 

AEW has been in the news for both the right and wrong reasons of late. While the company continues to rake in impressive TV ratings and viewership numbers, speculation regarding infighting within the promotion has stunned the wrestling world.

There is a lot to discuss beyond the disconcerting rumors about the AEW EVPs, and we begin today's AEW Rumor Roundup with a story regarding a star's blindness and how it has affected his career.

Chris Jericho also suffered a legitimate injury due to the big fall that finished the Blood and Guts match. The Demo God isn't the only wrestler on the shelf, as another top star is also set to be out of action for several months.

A big name also texted a former WWE Champion asking him to come to AEW. We also have all the latest updates on Brock Lesnar and whether he would consider doing business with Tony Khan and co.

We ended the roundup with details of an audible being called during a recent AEW Dynamite match.

#5. Anthony Ogogo opens up about his blindness and impact on AEW career

Anthony Ogogo has had one match in AEW thus far, and it was a convincing win over Cole Karter in April on an episode of Dynamite.

The Factory member has been positioned as one of the musclemen in QT Marshall's faction, but his career is in constant jeopardy due to blindness in his left eye.

Ogogo had to prematurely retire from boxing with an 11-1 record after he was registered blind. During a recent chat with Sport and Life, Ogogo revealed that he is 78% blind in his left eye, and there are many things he can't do in the ring because of his vision.

While Ogogo has the option to sit back on his couch at home, the Olympic bronze medalist has chosen to pursue a career in wrestling. Ogogo is hopeful of making the most of the opportunity provided in AEW, but he understands that the risk is enormous.

"I haven't got great vision from the left side, which is why I can't box anymore, unfortunately. I'm 78% blind in my left eye. It's not good. There are a lot of things I can't do in wrestling now, but what's the alternative? To sit on my sofa and sulk the rest of my life? I refuse to do that. The first thing I ever loved in my entire life was boxing, and it took that away from me. I'm not letting this injury take away another chance to be happy and successful. I'm cracking on and gonna make the best of it. I'm probably one big shot from my left eye being totally blind. Hopefully, that shot doesn't come… .it's up to me not to get hit in the eye. It was a mistake I made once back then, and I won't be making it again. I'll be protecting it like my life depends on it," stated Ogogo.

Ogogo knows that his career is on borrowed time as he is merely one bad blow away from being forced to call it quits on his time as a pro wrestler.

"My eye is a ticking timebomb. I'm very aware of that. One big elbow or knee to my eye and my career is done. It could happen next week; it could happen in 10 years time. I want to be successful as quickly as possible because I don't know how long my career is going to last," added Ogogo. H/t 411Mania

Anthony Ogogo's credentials as a boxer are unquestionable, and we really hope he takes to pro wrestling quickly and has a long and successful career despite his career-threatening eye injury.

