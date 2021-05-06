AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Results - Former WWE star set for title match, Champion thrown down staircase

AEW did not disappoint with the Blood and Guts special on Dynamite. The main event was a bloody and hard-fought affair with all ten men putting everything on the line.

Who came out on top at Blood & Guts?

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa kicked off AEW Dynamite

The night was set to kick off with the tag team match pitting AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Don Callis took the mic before the match and said Kenny Omega wasn't in the building and Nakazawa would have to wrestle the match on his own. Commentary at this point said that they had seen Kenny Omega backstage.

As Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston made their way down to the ring, Kenny Omega attacked them from behind.

The match finally started with Kenny Omega and Eddie Kingston as the legal men. Moxley came in soon and tossed Nakazawa out of the ring.

Mox then hit Kenny Omega with a side slam forcing him to roll out of the ring. Kingston and Moxley were all over Nakazawa at this point.

Kenny Omega got back into the ring to even the odds. Nakazawa managed to hit Eddie Kingston with a low blow as the referee had his back turned.

We saw some incredible back and forth between both teams after this. The finish of the match saw Mox choking out Nakazawa. This was followed by a lariat/half and half suplex from Jon and Eddie before pinning Nakazawa for the win.

Result: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston def. Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa

The Young Bucks came out after the match and distracted Moxley and Kingston as the Good Brothers attacked them from behind. Anderson and Gallows hit Moxley with a Magic Killer. Nick Jackson then hit a superkick to Jon Moxley.

Kenny Omega followed it up with a One Winged Angel to Eddie Kingston. Matt Jackson then did a mock three-count.

