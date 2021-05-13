Tony Khan wants injured AEW star to return like Shawn Michaels

Ever since reports of Ricky Starks' injured neck emerged, fans have been sending well wishes to the rising AEW star. The injury happened during a match against Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite, where he landed dangerously on his neck after Page executed a German Suplex.

Appearing on the Busted Open Radio podcast, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he feels terrible about Starks' current situation as the AEW star worked hard to get to this level. Khan further stated that Starks was on course to be a "big part" of AEW Double or Nothing 2021 and the promotion's future.

"It’s a very unfortunate situation. I wasn’t going to say that specifically, but it somehow got out. I talked to Starks about it last night and I’m really gutted for him, because he’s worked so hard to get to this spot. And he would’ve been a big part of Double or Nothing. I can’t say enough good things about Ricky Starks and what he does for AEW," said Khan.

Tony Khan further said that Ricky Starks could hone his mic skills during his time away from the ring and return as a much more multifaceted performer. The AEW President compared Starks' situation to Shawn Michaels' run in the mid-90s, where he worked as a manager to Diesel for a few months and improved his skills.

"Do you remember when Shawn Michaels had that phase in the mid 90’s, in 94, where he wasn’t wrestling as actively? Even before they (Shawn and Diesel) won the tag belts, he was almost more of the manager. He did some speaking, did some announcing and became a more versatile performer. And I thought when he came back and they were the tag team and then did the turn that he was probably in a better place for it, really," said Tony Khan. (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

AEW's Ricky Starks has received an outpouring of love from the wrestling community

Ricky Starks will miss the next three months, with several AEW stars sending their wishes to him, hoping for his quick recovery.

Same — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 11, 2021

Jim Ross, Cody Rhodes, and Taz, among others, sent out tweets to Starks, praising him for his talent and work ethic. WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley, who's good friends with Starks, also sent out a message for him.

