AEW Star Ricky Starks breaks silence after suffering neck injury

It was reported earlier that AEW star Ricky Starks suffered a fractured neck and will be out of action for at least the next three months. The Team Taz member was injured during his match against Hangman Page on the April 21 episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the closing moments of the bout, Page delivered a vicious german suplex to Ricky Starks making him land awkwardly on his neck. Luckily, Starks was able to get up and finish the match.

This is the bump that Ricky Starks took that caused him to fracture his neck and be out for 3 months. Watching it back is kinda horrific 😨 hope he recovers quick. pic.twitter.com/J7FQzjk1Sv — Sonny (@SonnyTheJobber) May 11, 2021

An update from Fightful clarified that Ricky Starks has a "slight fracture" on the neck and won't require surgery for it. He is still expected to show up on AEW Dynamite programming but will refrain from engaging in any physical activity.

Ricky Starks has now responded to the news on Twitter. The Team Taz member said he is feeling overwhelmed by the love from the fans.

"Overwhelmed. Feeling the love. I love wrestling," said Ricky Starks.

Ricky Starks' injury will be a huge blow for AEW and Team Taz

Ricky Starks is a part of team Taz

Ricky Starks is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in AEW at the moment.

Not having him wrestle on AEW Dynamite would be a huge blow for the company. Starks has been involved in some of the major storylines in Tony Khan's promotion.

He played a big role in Team Taz's feud with current TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting, which resulted in a cinematic tag match at AEW Revolution.

Team Taz is currently involved in a rivalry with Christian Cage. Now that Ricky Starks is out, it is more likely that Brian Cage or Powerhouse Hobbs will step up to take on the WWE Legend.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Ricky Starks a speedy recovery and a quick return to in-ring action.

